Analysts Set Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) PT at $208.85

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $208.85.

JAZZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.66, for a total transaction of $827,709.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $856,882.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,264 shares of company stock worth $3,016,353 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,258,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $814,952,000 after buying an additional 96,189 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $974,084,000 after buying an additional 443,420 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,884,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,487,000 after purchasing an additional 967,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,063 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,170,000 after purchasing an additional 197,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,163,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,648,000 after purchasing an additional 482,295 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $123.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.54, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.66. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. The company had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.