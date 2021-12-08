Analysts Set Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) PT at $208.85

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $208.85.
JAZZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.66, for a total transaction of $827,709.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $856,882.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,264 shares of company stock worth $3,016,353 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $123.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.54, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.66. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $189.00.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. The company had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
