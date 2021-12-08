Analysts Set Expectations for REX American Resources Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:REX)

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of REX American Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Levy now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $3.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.27. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for REX American Resources’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.19 EPS.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price target on REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday.

NYSE REX opened at $101.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.55. REX American Resources has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $116.86. The company has a market capitalization of $605.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.06.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The energy company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.74. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS.

In related news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total transaction of $154,715.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in REX American Resources by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,683 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in REX American Resources by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in REX American Resources by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,847 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in REX American Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in REX American Resources by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,937 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.