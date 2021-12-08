Analysts Set Expectations for Progyny, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Progyny in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Progyny’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. Progyny’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $51.23 on Monday. Progyny has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $68.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.92 and a beta of 1.76.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $417,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $132,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 564,403 shares of company stock valued at $33,489,762 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,515,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284,941 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,528,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,187,000 after acquiring an additional 996,896 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,920,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,534,000 after acquiring an additional 900,432 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,197,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,637,000 after acquiring an additional 777,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,060,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,598,000 after acquiring an additional 593,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

