Analysts Set Expectations for Camden Property Trust’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $5.36 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.21. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.52 EPS.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.94.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $171.34 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $172.52. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 143.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.06 and its 200-day moving average is $148.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 278.99%.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 213.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 133.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.