Analysts Set Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Price Target at $6.53

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.46.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDEV. MKM Partners upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Centennial Resource Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday.
Shares of NASDAQ CDEV traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.72. 11,313,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,012,313. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 6.10. Centennial Resource Development has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $8.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.
In related news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $135,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 9,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $63,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,144 shares of company stock worth $1,060,795 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 138,857 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,372 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 264,359 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 1,540.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,182,680 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.
About Centennial Resource Development
Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
