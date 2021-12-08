Analysts Set Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Price Target at $6.53

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.46.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDEV. MKM Partners upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Centennial Resource Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.72. 11,313,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,012,313. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 6.10. Centennial Resource Development has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $8.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $135,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 9,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $63,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,144 shares of company stock worth $1,060,795 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 138,857 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,372 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 264,359 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 1,540.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,182,680 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

