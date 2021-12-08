Analysts Set Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) PT at $101.27

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.45.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Asana from $37.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their target price on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Sunday.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.69, for a total transaction of $2,353,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.84 per share, with a total value of $24,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,967,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,124,285.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,513,915 shares of company stock valued at $149,636,500 and sold 112,440 shares valued at $13,494,854. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the third quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the third quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 133.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Asana by 35.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASAN traded up $8.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,453,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.49. Asana has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 318.32% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Asana will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

