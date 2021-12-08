Analysts Set Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Target Price at C$49.60

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$49.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATZ shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of TSE:ATZ opened at C$51.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$48.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Aritzia has a one year low of C$23.82 and a one year high of C$53.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.71 billion and a PE ratio of 57.58.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$350.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$302.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Aritzia will post 1.4400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jennifer Wong sold 11,908 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.25, for a total transaction of C$610,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$770,390. Also, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 10,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.95, for a total transaction of C$499,460.00. Insiders have sold 66,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,145 in the last ninety days.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

