Analysts Set Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) PT at $19.68

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.68.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEGXF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Aecon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of AEGXF opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.25. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $17.47.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

