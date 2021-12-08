Analysts Expect Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) will post ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vicarious Surgical’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.62) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vicarious Surgical.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05).

Several analysts recently commented on RBOT shares. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicarious Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of Vicarious Surgical stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. Vicarious Surgical has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 61.49 and a quick ratio of 61.49.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBOT. VK Services LLC bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,386,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,472,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,496,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

