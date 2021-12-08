Analysts Expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) to Post $0.27 EPS

Equities analysts expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) to report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.33. Vera Bradley reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vera Bradley.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In other news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 322.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 705,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after buying an additional 538,246 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 14.2% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,449,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,349,000 after buying an additional 305,004 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,565,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,479,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

VRA traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.31. The stock had a trading volume of 57,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,850. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.82.

Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

