Analysts Expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to Announce $0.70 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) will announce $0.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sysco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.81. Sysco posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 311.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sysco will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.43.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,424,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,546. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.24. Sysco has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The firm has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,449 shares of company stock worth $3,710,322 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYY. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Sysco by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

