Analysts Expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $201.37 Million

Equities analysts expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to report $201.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $205.00 million and the lowest is $198.30 million. Old National Bancorp posted sales of $223.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year sales of $821.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $817.20 million to $827.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $209.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.52 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ONB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,286,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,114. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other Old National Bancorp news, Director Austin M. Ramirez purchased 5,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,012.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

