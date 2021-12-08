Analysts Expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Will Post Earnings of $8.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $8.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $7.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $11.88. Lockheed Martin reported earnings of $6.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year earnings of $23.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.45 to $27.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $26.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.64 to $28.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.25 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $339.42. 18,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,543. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $345.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.90. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $396.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $93.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

