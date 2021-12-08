Analysts Expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) to Announce $1.35 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) to announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32. ASGN posted earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year earnings of $5.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.11. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. ASGN’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASGN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Hanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.60.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total transaction of $487,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marty R. Kittrell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.65, for a total transaction of $183,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,962,755. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 115,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ASGN by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 730,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,592,000 after buying an additional 48,395 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASGN opened at $127.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.36. ASGN has a 12-month low of $79.51 and a 12-month high of $131.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

