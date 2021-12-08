Analysts Anticipate Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) to Post -$0.48 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the highest is ($0.43). Inspire Medical Systems posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($1.89). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.22). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 56,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,833,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $1,126,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:INSP opened at $224.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $253.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.56. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $159.18 and a 1-year high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

