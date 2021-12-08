Analysts Anticipate Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.48 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will announce $35.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.10 million. Höegh LNG Partners posted sales of $36.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $140.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140.17 million to $140.92 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $131.32 million, with estimates ranging from $122.28 million to $140.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 44.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMLP. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,850,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 265,559 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 170,180 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 263.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 117,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 85,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 117,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 63,588 shares in the last quarter. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Höegh LNG Partners stock opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.22 million, a PE ratio of 3.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Höegh LNG Partners has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $18.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 2.80%.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

