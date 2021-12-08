Analysts Anticipate First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $97.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) will report sales of $97.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $94.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $98.72 million. First Commonwealth Financial reported sales of $94.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year sales of $386.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $381.69 million to $388.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $389.38 million, with estimates ranging from $373.60 million to $402.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $97.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

FCF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 16.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 46.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCF opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.07%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

