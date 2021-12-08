Analysts Anticipate Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) will post $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cenovus Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.48. Cenovus Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 220%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cenovus Energy.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 2.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on CVE shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 213.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVE opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 3.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0282 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

