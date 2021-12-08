Analysts Anticipate Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.19). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

CSII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardiovascular Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

CSII opened at $19.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.45. The stock has a market cap of $810.61 million, a P/E ratio of -39.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems has a one year low of $18.58 and a one year high of $48.28.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter valued at $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 32.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 25.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

