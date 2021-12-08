Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMPL. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amplitude from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

Shares of AMPL opened at $60.35 on Wednesday. Amplitude has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $87.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.64.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.35 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total value of $889,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dennis B. Phelps sold 23,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $1,622,939.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 404,426 shares of company stock valued at $29,386,540 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPL. Battery Management Corp. acquired a new position in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at $759,925,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,411,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,340,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,648,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,321,000.

About Amplitude

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

