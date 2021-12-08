Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $46 million-$47 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $45.28 million.Amplitude also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.370-$-0.350 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.83.

AMPL traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $61.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,948. Amplitude has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $87.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.50.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total transaction of $889,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total value of $9,909,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 404,426 shares of company stock valued at $29,386,540 in the last three months. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amplitude stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

About Amplitude

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

