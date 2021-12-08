Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) CEO Richard Adam Norwitt Sells 547,087 Shares

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Richard Adam Norwitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Richard Adam Norwitt sold 217,913 shares of Amphenol stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $17,940,777.29.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $83.85 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $58.58 and a 1 year high of $86.05. The company has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.54 and its 200 day moving average is $74.46.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Truist raised their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.05.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Amphenol by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

