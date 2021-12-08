AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 730 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $151.82. The company had a trading volume of 48,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,714,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.34. The firm has a market cap of $367.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $152.58.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.