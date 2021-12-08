AMI Asset Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

AMI Asset Management Corp reduced its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,518 shares during the period. Synopsys makes up 2.3% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Synopsys worth $46,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 326.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.50.

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $358.21. 1,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,161. The company has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a PE ratio of 74.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.84. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.69 and a 52 week high of $365.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total transaction of $4,226,675.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,411,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,609 shares of company stock worth $7,745,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

