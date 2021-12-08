AMI Asset Management Corp Has $9.06 Million Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,318 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Tenable were worth $9,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the second quarter valued at about $2,373,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $1,780,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $230,747.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,946 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,665. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TENB traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $49.13. 1,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -142.06 and a beta of 1.65. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $58.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.25.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. Tenable’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

TENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Tenable from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.92.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.