AMI Asset Management Corp Has $5.91 Million Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $5,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.13.

Shares of CYBR traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.51. 2,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,842. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -111.17 and a beta of 1.29. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $105.50 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

