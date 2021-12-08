AMI Asset Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 791,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,574 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up 2.9% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $57,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $980,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,212,021 shares of company stock valued at $98,012,301. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SCHW stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.33. 12,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,880,322. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $84.49. The company has a market capitalization of $147.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

