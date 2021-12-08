AMI Asset Management Corp Boosts Stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,289 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.20% of Leslie’s worth $7,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LESL traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.09. 3,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,324. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72. Leslie’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $32.84.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $233,328,166.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

LESL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.15.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL).

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.