AMI Asset Management Corp Acquires 6,682 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.29% of Merit Medical Systems worth $11,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,817,000 after purchasing an additional 38,525 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2,795.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 9.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MMSI shares. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.74. The company had a trading volume of 76 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,974. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.43 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $267.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.61 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $1,117,446.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $680,230.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,033.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,571. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.