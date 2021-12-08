Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 35.5% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 161,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,299,000 after buying an additional 42,281 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.6% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,203,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,988,000 after buying an additional 40,507 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 11.2% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

Amgen stock opened at $211.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

