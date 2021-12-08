Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Trimmed by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,931,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,295,774,000 after acquiring an additional 238,297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,994,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,429,808,000 after acquiring an additional 313,744 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,247,000 after acquiring an additional 871,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Amgen by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,899,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,194,268,000 after acquiring an additional 386,976 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $211.32 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

