American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Hits New 1-Year High at $97.49

American States Water (NYSE:AWR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $97.49 and last traded at $97.49, with a volume of 278 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.84.

AWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.80.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $136.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.48%.

In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total value of $32,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,250 shares of company stock valued at $767,179. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American States Water by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 20,746 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in American States Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,340,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in American States Water by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in American States Water by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in American States Water by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. 69.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American States Water Company Profile (NYSE:AWR)

