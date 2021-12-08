American Outdoor Brands (AOUT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 9th. Analysts expect American Outdoor Brands to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $60.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.59 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.49%. American Outdoor Brands’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect American Outdoor Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $305.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average is $27.37. American Outdoor Brands has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $36.62.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer purchased 4,000 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $99,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,080.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski acquired 4,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 875.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after buying an additional 185,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Outdoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

