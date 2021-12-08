American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in American Express were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.78.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $166.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $189.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.40.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts expect that American Express will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

