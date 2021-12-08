Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) will post $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Ambarella reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 207.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ambarella from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities boosted their target price on Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.21.

Shares of AMBA traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.72. 13,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,581. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $82.59 and a 1-year high of $227.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -260.83 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.22 and a 200 day moving average of $134.39.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total transaction of $160,318.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.68, for a total value of $908,678.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,272,330. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter worth $23,497,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ambarella by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ambarella by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,974,000 after acquiring an additional 73,218 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

