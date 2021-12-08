Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CEO Sells $857,855.88 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total value of $857,855.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $216.66 on Wednesday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.59 and a 1-year high of $227.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -261.03 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.39.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 20.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 562.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 540,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,655,000 after purchasing an additional 459,131 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 0.8% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 501,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 20.0% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,597,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 96.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMBA shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ambarella from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Colliers Securities upped their price target on Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

