Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 642 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,523.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,425.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,422.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,173.80.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

