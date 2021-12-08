Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.43.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALTR. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Griffin Securities initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.
NASDAQ ALTR traded up $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.71. 179,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -932.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.63. Altair Engineering has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $82.96.
In related news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 7,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $570,476.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,053.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 373,802 shares of company stock worth $28,131,101 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325,859 shares of the software’s stock valued at $160,345,000 after buying an additional 25,980 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,269 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 11,427 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,711,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 996.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 148,370 shares of the software’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after buying an additional 134,838 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,352,432 shares of the software’s stock valued at $300,187,000 after buying an additional 85,025 shares during the period. 58.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Altair Engineering
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
