Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.43.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALTR. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Griffin Securities initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ ALTR traded up $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.71. 179,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -932.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.63. Altair Engineering has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $82.96.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.96 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 7,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $570,476.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,053.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 373,802 shares of company stock worth $28,131,101 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325,859 shares of the software’s stock valued at $160,345,000 after buying an additional 25,980 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,269 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 11,427 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,711,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 996.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 148,370 shares of the software’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after buying an additional 134,838 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,352,432 shares of the software’s stock valued at $300,187,000 after buying an additional 85,025 shares during the period. 58.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

