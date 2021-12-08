Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.28% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.70.

Shares of NYSE:PINE opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.77 million, a PE ratio of 108.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.77. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $20.75.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $86,521.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 7,088 shares of company stock worth $125,025 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 55.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

