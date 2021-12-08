Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.63.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Paul Segal purchased 67,496 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $681,034.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David R. Pelizzon bought 5,425 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $70,525.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 152,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,476 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 341.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,569 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATEC stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.84. The stock had a trading volume of 794,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,573. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.68. Alphatec has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $19.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $62.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.43 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 92.96% and a negative net margin of 61.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

