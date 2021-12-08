Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) & Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Head-To-Head Survey

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alphabet and Bitfarms’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet $182.53 billion 10.77 $40.27 billion $103.84 28.51 Bitfarms $34.70 million N/A -$16.29 million ($0.01) -634.00

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Bitfarms. Bitfarms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphabet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Alphabet and Bitfarms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet 29.52% 30.22% 21.25% Bitfarms 5.84% 5.95% 4.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.3% of Alphabet shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Alphabet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Alphabet and Bitfarms, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet 0 1 30 0 2.97 Bitfarms 0 0 1 0 3.00

Alphabet presently has a consensus price target of $3,207.64, suggesting a potential upside of 8.34%. Bitfarms has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.18%. Given Bitfarms’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than Alphabet.

Summary

Alphabet beats Bitfarms on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. The Other Bets segment consists of businesses such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, and X. The company was founded by Lawrence E. Page and Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin on October 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. It also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also provides hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

