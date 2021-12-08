Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,362 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $179,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,876.30, for a total value of $39,948,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 230,969 shares of company stock worth $524,338,129. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,960.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,871.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,744.29. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,699.00 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

