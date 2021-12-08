Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Trust Co. of Vermont’s 3rd Largest Position

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.0% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $42,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 29 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 8,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,832.98, for a total value of $23,343,755.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,969 shares of company stock worth $524,338,129 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $11.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,949.07. 19,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,705. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,871.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,744.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

