Alpha Coin (APC) Price Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Alpha Coin has a total market cap of $23,924.45 and $10.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Alpha Coin has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,732.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.11 or 0.00944388 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.84 or 0.00297327 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00028826 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003085 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Alpha Coin Coin Profile

Alpha Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io . Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

