Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) PT Raised to $67.00 at B. Riley

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,607. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.18. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 2.45.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Yueh-Se Ho sold 51,742 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,069,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $42,715.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,692 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 108,861 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 195.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $329,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 48,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

