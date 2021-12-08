AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $57.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.79% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NYSE:AB opened at $52.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.42. AllianceBernstein has a one year low of $31.18 and a one year high of $57.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.96.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,804,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 592,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,592,000 after acquiring an additional 64,701 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 271,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,481,000 after acquiring an additional 128,541 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 211,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,502,000 after acquiring an additional 20,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 180,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 16,375 shares during the last quarter. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

