AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AB. Citigroup lifted their target price on AllianceBernstein from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 46,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AB opened at $52.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.49 and its 200-day moving average is $49.96. AllianceBernstein has a one year low of $31.18 and a one year high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is 99.44%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

