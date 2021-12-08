Allen Capital Group LLC Takes $1.37 Million Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. State Street Corp increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,855,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,077,000 after buying an additional 196,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,170,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,205,000 after acquiring an additional 371,796 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,718,000 after purchasing an additional 550,103 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,821,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,020,000 after purchasing an additional 99,439 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,304,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,048,000 after acquiring an additional 108,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.92.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $105.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.58 and a twelve month high of $115.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

