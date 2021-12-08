Allen Capital Group LLC Sells 1,051 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Allen Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DWX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,170,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,112,000 after acquiring an additional 36,735 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 930,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,678,000 after acquiring an additional 16,125 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 23.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 319,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,596,000 after acquiring an additional 60,077 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 214,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,432,000 after acquiring an additional 19,003 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period.

Shares of DWX opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $41.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average of $39.53.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

