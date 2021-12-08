Allen Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Xylem by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,356,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,785,000 after acquiring an additional 15,938 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 14.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at $1,246,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Xylem by 5.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Xylem by 3.0% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 593,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,219,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $704,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,238 shares of company stock valued at $9,372,936 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $124.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.63 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XYL. Rosenblatt Securities cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.73.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

